Village added to mobile post route

The Post Office says Aston on Clun will now be included in the visits from the Cleobury North Mobile Post Office service.
The Mobile Post Office already serves 11 communities in the area.
It will visit the Village Shop Car Park, Aston on Clun, every Wednesday from 2.05pm to 2.50pm.
The visits commence on Wednesday, March 2.
To accommodate the new mobile stop, there will be some changes to the current Cleobury North Mobile service at Clee Hill, Newcastle on Clun, Lydbury North, Clungunford, Clunbury, Clunton, Bromfield, Leintwardine and Garden Village from the week commencing on February 28.
Carol Williams, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be adding Aston on Clun to the Cleobury North Mobile Post Office service.”
The changes mean the service will visit the following locations at the following times: Clee Hill, Monday 11.45am to 1.55pm and Tuesday from 11.30am to 1.30pm; Newcastle on Clun, Wednesday from noon to 12.30pm; Lydbury North, Wednesday 1pm to 2pm; Clungunford, Thursday from 11.45am to 12.45pm; Clunton, Thursday from 1pm to 1.30pm; Clunbury, from 1.35pm to 2.05pm; Bromfield, Monday from 10am to 11.30am; Leintwardine, Wednesday from 10.15am to 11.30am, and Thursday from 10.15am to 11.30am; Garden Village, Monday from 2.15pm to 2.45pm, and Tuesday from 2pm to 2.30pm.