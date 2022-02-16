Natural water company gives backing for sporting events

Matthew Orme and Emma Richard from Wenlock Spring are looking forward to a number of sporting events being sponsored by the firm

Wenlock Spring, a family business based near Church Stretton, which is known for its naturally filtered water, have revealed they are going to sponsor eight events run by local business, Adrenaline Sporting Events.

Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, said: “We are thrilled to offer our support to a range of sporting events across 2022. All of the events will bring the community together, encourage people to get active, and raise huge sums for money for charity through participant fundraising.”

The events backed by Wenlock Spring this year include the Welshpool 10K Run on March 27, Brynkinalt Running Festival on May 8, Midnight Ride on June 18, Valley Burner Mountain Bike Festival on July 23 and 24, Pedal Pushers (ladies’ event) on September 11, Oswestry 10K Run on October 16, and the Shropshire Santa Run on December 4.

Mr Orme added: “Here at Wenlock Spring, we are keen to advocate a healthy lifestyle amongst our staff – for instance we operate a cycle to work scheme. We will be encouraging our staff to take part in all of the events, and hope they enjoy being part of such great experiences.”

Alan Lewis, founder of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said he was overwhelmed by the support.