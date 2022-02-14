Bomb squad called to police station after suspected grenade handed in

Hereford Police Station is closed and people have been warned to avoid Bath Street.

The drama began just before 11am when what was believed to be a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.

Bomb squad officers were alerted and officers immediately closed off the station and immediate area.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and are attending the scene. There is not believed to be any risk to the wider area or the community."