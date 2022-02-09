Three-vehicle smash on Shropshire/Wales border

The incident happened at around 8.20am on Wednesday, on the A489 at Brompton, near Churchstoke.
Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 08.20am on Wednesday, February 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Churchstoke, involving 3 vehicles. No persons trapped. Crew made vehicles electrically safe.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bishops Castle."
Firefghters used small gear to deal with the incident.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update on casualties.