Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three-vehicle smash on Shropshire/Wales border

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

Fire and ambulance crews attended a three-vehicle crash on the Shropshire/Welsh border.

The incident happened at around 8.20am on Wednesday, on the A489 at Brompton, near Churchstoke.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 08.20am on Wednesday, February 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Churchstoke, involving 3 vehicles. No persons trapped. Crew made vehicles electrically safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bishops Castle."

Firefghters used small gear to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update on casualties.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Mid Wales
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News