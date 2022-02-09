Three-vehicle smash on Shropshire/Wales border

The incident happened at around 8.20am on Wednesday, on the A489 at Brompton, near Churchstoke.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 08.20am on Wednesday, February 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Churchstoke, involving 3 vehicles. No persons trapped. Crew made vehicles electrically safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bishops Castle."

Firefghters used small gear to deal with the incident.