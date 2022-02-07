Driver dies at home day after being 'forced off road' near Shropshire border

Police are appealing for information about the incident that led to the crash

West Mercia Police said the driver had crashed into a hedge at around 8pm on Thursday, February 3, on the A480 between Kington and Sarnesfield.

Police said the driver, in his 70s, reported that another car had forced him off the road.

He was able to return home after the crash, but died the following day.

A spokesman for the police said: "The driver was able to free the car, a blue Volkswagen Passat, he was driving, from the hedge and return home with no obvious injury to himself.

"Nobody was hurt in the collision however the driver, a man in his 70s from Weobley, Herefordshire, reported that another vehicle’s actions had forced him to leave the road.

"The following day, Friday, February 4, the driver reported feeling unwell and some difficulty breathing. On Saturday, February 5, the man was sadly found collapsed at home and died a short time later.

"While there is no confirmed link at this time between the collision and the man passing away, a post-mortem will be carried out in order to establish the cause of death.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to please contact us via our website, quoting incident number 240i of February 5 2022.