Sprinklng of snow brings a touch of winter to Shropshire

By Sue AustinSouth ShropshirePublished:

It seems the weather can't make up its mind what season we are in.

A sprinkling of snow on the Long Mynd
A sprinkling of snow on the Long Mynd

The Long Mynd woke to a thin blanket of snow on Friday after a week of above average temperatures when we began to think spring really was just around the corner.

The thermometer plunged bringing icy rain to most parts of Shropshire but a sprinkling of the white stuff to the South Shropshire hills and parts of North Wales.

This stunning photo was taken by Alex Thomas who lives on the doorstep of the Long Mynd.

He runs the Nest Holiday Hideaway, holiday let and says his customers love coming to Shropshire.

"It's perfectly placed for the Long Mynd, just a five minute drive from the top," he said.

The coming week will again see the weather see-saw with rain on Saturday and Sunday morning giving way to a dry afternoon.

Forecasters say that the beginning of the week will be cloudy and drizzly but there is the prospect of a better second half of the week.

However the trade-off for a return to blue skies will be a return to colder temperatures and the chance of morning frosts from Thursday onwards.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

