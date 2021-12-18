Notification Settings

South Shropshire MP gives Christmas stamp of approval to posties

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire MP has said a festive season thankyou to local posties for their hard work in the run up to Christmas.

Philip Dunne MP at Craven Arms with Tracey John and Liz Stokes
Ludlow MP Philip Dunne MP visited the Royal Mail Sorting Office in Craven Arms where he met staff including Tracey John and Liz Stokes and saw the significant effort going into sorting and delivering cards, letters and parcels in time for Christmas, as well as delivering covid tests.

Mr Dunne said: “This year they are not only dealing with the busy run up to Christmas, but importantly have also been delivering covid tests day in day out, throughout the year, and now including Sunday deliveries of covid tests.

"This vital work has been keeping the country going, and keeping our community safe through regular testing. So I encourage everyone in South Shropshire to thank their local postie for their efforts over the whole year.”

The posting dates for Christmas delivery this year are:

Saturday, December 18 - 2nd class

Tuesday, December 21 - 1st class

Wednesday, December 22 - Tracked 24

Thursday, December 23 - Special Delivery

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

