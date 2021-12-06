Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager charged with murdering man in border town

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished:

A man has been charged with murder and another with grievous bodily harm after the death of a man last week.

David Parry will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates court to answer the charges of indecent assault
David Parry will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates court to answer the charges of indecent assault

Ajay Price, aged 19, of Main Street, Kington, has been charged with murdering 51-year-old Carl Dyche in the Shropshire/Herefordshire border town last Thursday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

A second man, John Locke, 33, of Greenfields, Kington, was charged with grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, December 4, and was remanded.

Another man, a 29-year-old from Kington, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News