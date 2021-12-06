Teenager charged with murdering man in border town

Ajay Price, aged 19, of Main Street, Kington, has been charged with murdering 51-year-old Carl Dyche in the Shropshire/Herefordshire border town last Thursday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.
A second man, John Locke, 33, of Greenfields, Kington, was charged with grievous bodily harm.
He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, December 4, and was remanded.
Another man, a 29-year-old from Kington, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.