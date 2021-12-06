Teenager charged with murdering man in border town

David Parry will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates court to answer the charges of indecent assault

Ajay Price, aged 19, of Main Street, Kington, has been charged with murdering 51-year-old Carl Dyche in the Shropshire/Herefordshire border town last Thursday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

A second man, John Locke, 33, of Greenfields, Kington, was charged with grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, December 4, and was remanded.