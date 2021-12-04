SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 04/12/2021..Pic in Bishops Castle, at the Weighbridge Railway Museum, where they had christmas fetivities, including small scale rail displays. Pictured here is Rich Carpenter from Clee Hill, with his display, originally made for use in a Ludlow shop window. With him is Director at the Weighbridge: Lin Dalton..

Volunteers with Bishop's Castle Railway Society organised Christmas at the Weighbridge Railway Museum, in the aptly named, Station Street.

During the day visitors were able to see Hornby tinplate models, probably pre-war, and also model layouts suitable for the home.

They could also find out about the weighbridge and the future aspirations of the society.

Many took away freshly cut mistletoe in exchange for a donation for the continuing restoration and upkeep of the railway museum. Hot drinks and homemade cakes were also available all day.

Visitors could also visit the GWR Banana Van which has been transformed into a second hand book library another fundraiser for the museum and enjoy music from John James from Broome with his Sally Anne Organ..

Bishop's Castle's rail link was opened in 1865 when businesses clubbed together to create if for bringing in and exporting goods from the town. It only lasted for 70 years, with 69 of them in financial trouble.

It was never profitable and it could not compete when road transport took over from the rails.

Bishop's Castle Railway Society was set up in 1989 to preserve remaining artefacts from the railway.

The museum explores how the coming of the railway in 1865 changed the lives of those in a small isolated community by enabling cheaper goods to come into the area, local produce to reach wider markets and make travel to the larger towns possible, thus bringing prosperity to the area.

Group visits are welcome outside of the normal opening times by prior arrangement.

The society's Lin Dalton said outside the opening times there were often volunteers on at the Weighbridge.