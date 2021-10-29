Colliery band in south Shropshire seeks new members as charity concert looms

By David TooleySouth ShropshirePublished:

A colliery brass band in south Shropshire is looking for new members as a Christmas concert looms.

Highley Colliery Band in action in 2013
Highley Colliery Band in action in 2013

Highley Colliery Brass Band is looking for more back row cornets and B flat bass to join the group that was established in 1993 as a way of keeping Shropshire coal mining traditions alive.

"We’re a non competition band and a lovely friendly group of people. Come play with us, you know you want to," they posted on their Facebook page this week.

The band, with conductor Chris Cobon is planning to Raise the Roof at a Christmas concert in Kidderminster on Friday December 10. The evening will be an evening of brass band classics, and Christmas music.

Tickets for the fundraising concert at Trinity Methodist Church in Churchfields, Kidderminster, are £5 each by emailing trinitysocialcommittee@gmail.com.

Contact the Highley Colliery Brass Band on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HighleyCollieryBrassBand/

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News