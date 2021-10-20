Vintage oil engines stolen in late-night rural burglary

By Nick Humphreys

Four vintage oil engines have been stolen from a garage in a late night burglary.

Police are appealing for information after the incident, which happened on the A489 Castle Street, Churchstoke, on Thursday, October 14.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing to Churchstoke and border areas for information following a burglary at a home.

"The burglary happened overnight. The offender or offenders forced entry to a garage and stole four vintage oil engines.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police quoting incident number DP20211015_102.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

