Government heat pumps target short of early ambition

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne has welcomed publication of the government’s Heat and Buildings Strategy, which includes new grants of £5,000 to encourage homeowners to install more efficient, low carbon heating systems – like heat pumps that do not emit carbon when used – through a new £450 million three-year boiler upgrade scheme.

But he wants to see more ambition to reach numbers the government previously said it was aiming for.

Mr Dunne, who chairs the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “The strategy is a positive start. The allocation of £3.9 billion to decarbonise buildings over the next three years is a significant move ahead of COP26.