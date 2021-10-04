Funeral held for Only Fools and Horses star John Challis

John Challis

The actor, who played Boycie in the BBC sitcom, died in September, aged 79, following a long battle with cancer.

He was interred on Saturday.

His wife Carol Challis said it was a "good send-off".

After the burial, Mrs Challis shared pictures of her husband's casket saying the "flash of red" was due to his love of Arsenal FC, with a cap he often wore placed on top.

We gave my lovely man a good send off yesterday,in the pouring rain,so I’m sharing these pics with you,if you don’t mind.The red flash on the wicker is for the lifelong Arsenal fan and the cap was something he wore all the time! pic.twitter.com/RCA0Thmrup — Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) October 3, 2021

John Challis played Only Fools' second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey Boyce, who lit up one of the most successful shows in British history.

The actor lived on the Shropshire border and the county had become his adopted home, quoting Ludlow as one of his favourite places.

Mrs Challis thanked people for their affection for her late husband, saying: "I'd like to thank each and every one of you who has posted such lovely thoughts and words of support, and for all the love shown for John.