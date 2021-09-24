Quick-thinking repairman downs tools to help elderly customer wounded in fall

Martin Flindall, repairs operative from Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, with William and Winifred Carson

William and Winifred Carson, who live in Broseley and are tenants of Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, were expecting to have their leaky kitchen tap repaired when 88-year-old Mrs Carson took an unexpected fall.

Martin Flindall, who works as a repairs operative, had been scheduled to carry out the repair and arrived just after Mrs Carson had fallen.

Her husband was in a state of shock as he explained the situation, and his wife was bleeding on the floor from a cut to her head after falling against the door, barring Martin’s entry to the property.

Mrs Carson had also cracked her hip in the fall and was unable to be moved.

She said: "I had just come back from the hairdressers.

"I turned around and my shoe seemed to grip the carpet and I went over."

Ready to assist, Martin downed tools and gained entry to the property via the living room window.

He stayed with her, keeping her calm while Mr Carson rang for an ambulance crew, who followed Martin’s lead and also entered the property in the same manner.

Reflecting on the situation, Mr Carson said: "I don’t know what I would have done without him.

"There was no one else around. Martin left his tools and then came back to finish the job the next day.

"Martin is brilliant, absolutely brilliant."

Steve Thorpe, strategic repairs officer at Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, said: "We are proud to hear about Martin’s efforts to go above and beyond his usual duties. His quick thinking and kindness helped to keep the situation under control.

"We are also delighted to report that Mrs Carson is recovering from her injuries."

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing manages the homes, tenancies and neighbourhoods of Shropshire Council’s houses, flats, bungalows and garages in the Oswestry and Bridgnorth area.