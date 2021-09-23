MP welcomes drop in unemployment in region

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished:

A fall in unemployment in south Shropshire has been welcomed by an MP.

Philip Dunne MP
Philip Dunne MP

Latest figures from the independent Office for National Statistics show the claimant count in the area fell by 70 between July and August, to 1,725 people. This is a claimant rate of 3.6 per cent of the population aged 16-64, compared to 5.2 per cent across the UK. Unemployment of those aged 18-24 in South Shropshire also fell between July and August.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “This latest fall in unemployment in south Shropshire is an encouraging sign for the economy, and reflects the improving trading conditions as coronavirus restrictions were lifted in July.

"I am hopeful that the winter plan outlined by the government will ensure we can continue to recover the economy and deliver the security of regular work for more people in south Shropshire, while keeping the virus in check.”

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Business
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News