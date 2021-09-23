MP welcomes drop in unemployment in region

Philip Dunne MP

Latest figures from the independent Office for National Statistics show the claimant count in the area fell by 70 between July and August, to 1,725 people. This is a claimant rate of 3.6 per cent of the population aged 16-64, compared to 5.2 per cent across the UK. Unemployment of those aged 18-24 in South Shropshire also fell between July and August.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “This latest fall in unemployment in south Shropshire is an encouraging sign for the economy, and reflects the improving trading conditions as coronavirus restrictions were lifted in July.