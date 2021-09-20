Boycie's legacy will help wildlife charities in Shropshire

John Challis, known for his iconic portrayal of 'Boycie'.

Only Fools and Horses actor John - aka Boycie - was the patron of the Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

He opened its charity shop back in 2012.

Mr Challis who lived in Hereford close to the Shropshire border, went on from Only Fools and Horses to make the spin-off Green Green Grass, filmed in the region.

He died from cancer at the age of 79.

The actor was a committed supporter of wildlife conservation both in the UK and abroad.

His family said donations in his memory can be made to his chosen animal charities Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Tusk or the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

“As Boycie would have said… you know it makes sense!” the family statement said.

The hedgehog society is based in Ludlow whilst Cuan is based in Much Wenlock.

Fran Hill from the rescue charity said everyone at Cuan had been deeply saddened by Mr Challis's death.

"He was a fantastic patron. He was very active with the charity and was always be the first to retweet anything for us.

"He visited when he could and brought a ray of sunshine to the place."

She said he make a substantial donation the the charity during lockdown.