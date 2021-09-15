Ramblers celebrate Offa's Dyke Path

The Walkers at Knighton

Three different lengths of walks were on offer, with Rob Dingle, the Offa’s Dyke Path National Trail Officer, leading a 14 mile walk along the Offa’s Dyke Path from Kington to Knighton. As the longest route of the day, the walkers welcomed the coffee and cake at the end in the Offa’s Dyke Centre and the opportunity to look around the Offa’s Dyke Association’s new interpretive display

Powys Councillor, Heulwen Hulme, s keen walker, said: “The Big Welsh Walk aims to shine a spotlight on the Offa’s Dyke Path, now in its 50th year, and introduce locals and new walkers alike to the delights of the trail.

“Here in Powys we are really fortunate to have this historic trail run nearly the full length of our rural and extensive county, providing us with plenty of opportunities to pull on our walking boots and get exploring the incredible countryside.”

Rob Dingle, Powys County Council’s Offa’s Dyke Path National Trail Officer, said: “It was great to work in partnership with Ramblers Cymru to deliver three days of walking on different sections of the trail and introduce walkers to what the trail has to offer.

“From the rugged inclines of the Clwydian Range to gentle riverside rambles, the walking festival offered walks for all levels with a long, intermediate, and family walk in each of three locations - Moel Famau, Knighton and Tintern.