Ludlow Food Festival hailed a success as visitors flock to Shropshire

One of the stallholders at the Ludlow Food Festival 2021 at Ludlow Castle.

After last year's postponement, thousands visited the three-day festival held in the magnificent surrounding of Ludlow Castle.

With tickets limited to allow for social distancing organisers were thrilled when Saturday quickly proved to be a sell-out.

"It’s been absolutely fantastic to see so many people back with us within these historic castle walls enjoying the very best food and drink," Hannah James, festival manager said.

Ludlow Food Festival 2021

Sally Eastwood and Mark Fleming from Polly's Parlour Ice Cream

Adam Purnell aka the 'Shropshire Lad'

"We have had a wonderful day getting our exhibitors, visitors and volunteers back together after two years. People have had a chance to see, meet and buy from some of the best food and drink producers of our region.

"Ludlow Food Festival always has a special magic about it, but this year more so than ever."

A special evening was held on Friday to honour the memory of the chairman of the festival, Phil Maile, who passed away recently.

Sarah Grant and Adam Rogers from Church Stretton

The Beefy Boys, who have recently opened a restaurant in Shrewsbury

The evening included the presentation of a Civic Award to Mr Maile's family by the mayor, Councillor Robin Pote, in recognition of the work the longstanding chairman did for the festival and the town as a whole.

Over the three days of the festival visitors were treated to cookery demonstrations on the main stage, the talks and tasting stage and the Fire Stage.

There were also sampling and taster opportunities for the ticket holders throughout.

Nick James Stevenson and John Stevenson, from Ludlow

Kevin Fryer and Fran Fryer-Smith from Caradoc Charcoal

It was the 25th year for the event, which organisers say they are proud to call the UK's first food festival.