Councillor demands action after Shropshire villagers left without phone and broadband for a week

Chirbury in south Shropshire. Photo: Google

Provider Openreach says it is working as fast as it can to restore connections to homes in Chirbury, where a tragic fatal car crash last week also brought down a telegraph pole.

Fuming local councillor and village resident Heather Kidd said: "We are nearly a week on from the telegraph pole being hit, we still have no date for it to be replaced and hence our landlines and broadband back.

"Even 4G has been poor which has made any communication very difficult to say the least."

The councillor pulled out all the stops, going as far as calling on the chief executives of both Openreach and BT to get action for the villagers.

"I have let Openreach know that the field crew have basically not done their job," she said.

A spokesperson for Openreach said teams are on site surveying to make sure it's safe to start the work. The company's teams are very busy, they said.

"We’re really sorry for the delay in starting work to replace this pole.

"We are incredibly busy at the moment and juggling multiple jobs."

But the spokesperson added that survey work should be finished off "this morning" (Friday) to make sure they can carry out the work safely.

The spokesperson added: "All being well, we will then arrange for a team with a new pole to get to the site.

"We’re in discussions right now to try and get this done as quickly as possible and hope to be in position to issue a further update later today.”

Councillor Kidd had claimed that she had been told that pole teams are in short supply across the country but the spokesperson was unaware of that as an issue.

West Mercia Police issued an appeal for witnesses after a collision in Chirbury at 11.30pm on Friday September 3.

The collision involved a Black Ford Kuga which for unknown reasons lost control whilst travelling along the A490 towards the junction of the B4386. The driver sadly died at the scene.