Village Idyll broken in new play

A new play is being performed by the Shropshire-based Pentabus theatre company this weekend.

Andrew Billington in Idyll
Written by Matt Hartley, Idyll is being performed outdoors and after its run at Stokesay Court at Onibury it will be touring Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The award-winning playwright says Idyll looks at a scenario common in the countryside.

"At first the hot days were a welcome relief, a distraction, but the scorching days have brought a pattern that many in the village are tired of - noise, cars and day trippers," he said.

"This rural idyll is beautiful, but scratch under the surface and tempers fray and danger bubbles."

The audience can return to the magic of live theatre at Stokesay Castle at 6pm and 8pm on Saturday and at 3pm on Sunday.

Idyll will then be performed at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre on August 28 at 6pm and 8pm and on August 29 and 6pm at Quatt Farm Café, Quatt.

On September 4 at 6pm and 8pm it will be performed at Attingham Park, Atcham, near Shrewsbury and on September 5 at 4pm at the Presteigne Assembly Rooms at The Rodd, Presteigne.

Further tour dates will be announced soon.

