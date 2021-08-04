Village road to close for up to three weeks

The road will be closed for up to three weeks according to Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council said repairs to Hints Cattle Grid, approaching the village of Hints, near Cleobury Mortimer, will require the closure of Hints Meadow Road, located off the A4417.

The road will be closed up to three weeks. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 9.

A spokesman for the council said the normal working hours will be between 8am to 4pm, Mondays to Fridays.

He said: "Due to the nature of the repairs a 24hr road closure will be required for the duration of the works. When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via local roads by a signed diversion route.

"Access for pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and horses will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the grid closure.

"The road closure and works will be undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, and the site supervision by the council’s term consultant WSP.