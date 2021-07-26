No date for re-opening of farm attraction following E. coli cases

Sheep at Acton Scott

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm was closed on June 24 because of the cases.

The attraction was due to work with public health partners to take further precautionary measures - such as more visitor handwashing facilities and improving safety information about feeding and touching animals - to reduce risk of visitors catching the infection.

Shropshire Council has now confirmed that it has not yet set a date for the re-opening of the visitor attraction, with it currently examining what work needs to be done to meet health and safety requirements.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, said: “We took the decision to close Acton Scott Historic Working Farm on June 24 following two confirmed cases of E. coli O157. The site has been closed to allow us to work with colleagues and partners to implement precautionary measures to reduce the risk of staff and visitors catching and spreading the infection.