No date for re-opening of farm attraction following E. coli cases

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

Essential work must being carried out at a county visitor attraction ahead of its re-opening following two confirmed E. coli cases.

Sheep at Acton Scott
Sheep at Acton Scott

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm was closed on June 24 because of the cases.

The attraction was due to work with public health partners to take further precautionary measures - such as more visitor handwashing facilities and improving safety information about feeding and touching animals - to reduce risk of visitors catching the infection.

Shropshire Council has now confirmed that it has not yet set a date for the re-opening of the visitor attraction, with it currently examining what work needs to be done to meet health and safety requirements.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, said: “We took the decision to close Acton Scott Historic Working Farm on June 24 following two confirmed cases of E. coli O157. The site has been closed to allow us to work with colleagues and partners to implement precautionary measures to reduce the risk of staff and visitors catching and spreading the infection.

“At this moment in time we are unable to notify you of a date on which the site will reopen. We are using this period of closure to explore the essential works we need to undertake to meet health and safety requirements and thank you for your patience.”

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Attractions
Entertainment
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News