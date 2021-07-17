Golden celebrations for Offa's Dyke footpath

By Sue Austin

The Offa’s Dyke Path has marked its 50th birthday with a day-long celebration at its halfway point in Knighton, hosted by the Offa’s Dyke Association and Centre.

Singing as part of the Offa's Dyke celebrations
Among many items on the invite-only event, things kicked off with a walk up to Panpunton Hill, led by Professor Howard Williams. The special VIPs of the walk were Francis Kilby and Brian Evans who both walked with Lord Hunt, the Everest expedition leader, at the 1971 ceremony 50 years ago.

Professor David Watkins gave the first performance of his Offa’s Dyke-inspired harp music before artist Dan Llywelyn Hall opened his exhibition of some 17 paintings, made over the past two years, displayed all along the length of the path.

Dan was accompanied by poets Gladys Mary Coles and Robert Minhinnick to read their poems from new book Walking with Offa featuring his paintings.

Stephen Bradley’s stained glass was unveiled by Lord Berkeley of Knighton

In the afternoon Lord Berkeley the president of the Offas Dyke Association unveiled a plaque in Pinners Hole along with Knighton Brownies.

This was followed by another four poetry readings, from Geraint Jones, Oliver James Lomax and Claire Potter and schoolboy Niall Heaton.

Llanfyllin Community Choir then sang a set of Offa-inspired songs.

The finale was a short concert by Knighton Silver Band at Pinners Hole.

The exhibition and centre will be on display until early October.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

