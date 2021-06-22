Woman hurt in Shropshire crash - road closed

A rescue team

Traffic has been diverted from the scene in Watling Street South in Church Stretton.

Ambulance, fire and rescue and police teams were called to the area following reports of a crash at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent its two engines plus a rescue tender from Church Stretton and Craven Arms along with an operations officer to assist.

The brigade stated it was called reports of one person trapped under a car.