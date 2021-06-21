Barry thanks for delivering parish magazine

South Shropshire

Barry Palmer has ensured his neighbours know what is going on in the area, by delivering the parish magazine.

Barry Palmer with his thankyou present
Once a month for the past 20 years, come rain or shine, Barry of Chapel Lawn has trudged the highways and bye-ways of the Redlake Valley delivering the Parish Magazine and local 'Redlake' newsletter.

Now, with a little persuasion from his wife, he has decided to hang up his boots.

Residents have worked out that over the two decadesBarry has walked over 2,000 miles and delivered over 10,000 magazines.

A spokesman said: "The hills he walked were steep and at times the valleys almost impassable. Therefore grateful residents chipped in to an impromptu 'Palmer Gin Fund' and presented an unsuspecting Barry with a bottle of 'Wrekin Alpine Gin' and some posh tonic water to accompany it."

