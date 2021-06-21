Barry thanks for delivering parish magazine

Barry Palmer with his thankyou present

Once a month for the past 20 years, come rain or shine, Barry of Chapel Lawn has trudged the highways and bye-ways of the Redlake Valley delivering the Parish Magazine and local 'Redlake' newsletter.

Now, with a little persuasion from his wife, he has decided to hang up his boots.

Residents have worked out that over the two decadesBarry has walked over 2,000 miles and delivered over 10,000 magazines.