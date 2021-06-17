County folk urged to volunteer at Commonwealth Games

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished:

An MP is encouraging county residents to volunteers at next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Philip Dunne MP
More than 13,000 volunteers are required at the event, with applications now open for those looking to get involved.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year is a great opportunity for sports fans to get involved and volunteer in a number of roles. I encourage south Shropshire residents to consider signing up, or applying for the early access ticket ballot available for West Midlands residents.”

Registration is also now open for ticket ballot at birmingham2022.com, with residents from the West Midlands region able to apply from mid-July. The main ticket ballot starts in September.

The full event schedule for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has now been released, allowing sports fans to see the detail of exactly which events will be held in each of the 286 sessions that will feature at next summer’s Games.

Tickets will start from £8 for under-16s and from £15 for adults. There will also be £22 tickets available for every session of the Games, including medal sessions, and for the opening and closing ceremonies.

To apply as a volunteer visit birmingham2022.com/volunteering

