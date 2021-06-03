MP heaps praise on 'selfless and passionate' volunteers

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is joining local charities in thanking local volunteers for their hard work supporting people and communities across south Shropshire as part of Volunteers’ Week 2021.
Mr Dunne said: “These past 18 months have really shown the importance of volunteers to the community in south Shropshire, many of whom decided to volunteer for the first time. This has complemented the exceptional work of regular volunteers in local charities and organisations across South Shropshire, who selflessly give up their time for causes about which they passionate, but may have seen their efforts disrupted by the pandemic.
"From NHS and vaccine volunteers, to those who supported neighbours who needed food and medical deliveries while shielding, and all others who give up their time, I want to thank everyone who has gone above and beyond to volunteer in the community.”