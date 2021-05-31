Women urged to contribute as health strategy is created

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is urging ladies to contribute as the Women’s Health Strategy is created. It will address women’s health in England over the course of their lifetimes from adolescence through to older age. It will focus on health issues specific to women as well as the ways in which women experience health issues.

First launched in March, over 75,000 women, organisations, clinicians and carers have responded to the call for evidence so far. However, responses from the West Midlands make up just eight per cent of the total responses.

To enable as many women as possible to have their say and capture a variety of views on access to services, experiences and health outcomes, the call for evidence will be now extended by two weeks, to close on 13th June.

Mr Dunne said: “As a former Health Minister, I am acutely aware that there is work to do in improving women’s health care, as well as improving women’s experience of treatment within the NHS.

“As we look towards our recovery and building our NHS back better, we must seize this moment to deliver a system that truly delivers for women, and we want them to have their say in shaping the future of women’s healthcare.