Man dies after crash on A49 in south Shropshire

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A man has died after a crash on the A49 in south Shropshire.

The A49 in south Shropshire, between Craven Arms and Church Stretton. Pic: Google
Police say the motorcyclist, in his 70s, died at hospital following the crash at Felhampton.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, and a spokesman said: "The collision happened on the road between Craven Arms and Church Stretton just before 1pm when a motorcycle travelling towards Shrewsbury has collided with a car, a red Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction.

"The motorcycle has also struck another car, a red VW Polo.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 70s suffered significant injuries, was taken to hospital where sadly, he later died.

"The drivers of the other two cars received less serious injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage that can help with the investigation by reporting it online at https://www.westmercia.police.uk/"

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

