Crews tackle large fire at Tenbury Wells Business Park

Pic credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire service crews and an ambulance crew were called to Tenbury Wells Business Park to battle flames engulfing a building and two vehicles.

Black smoke could be spotted from the scene as firefighters from both Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attended.

An ambulance was called to the scene to attend to a person with mild smoke inhalation.

Pic credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said: "The fire is still ongoing. Our crews from Leominster and Tenbury were called at 10.59am.

"A crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called as well. It was a building on fire and two vehicles on fire.

"Crews were fighting the fires using hose reel jets, and main jets and three crew were in breathing apparatus.

"An ambulance was called as one individual was suffering from mild smoke inhalation. Damping down is now in process but there are still crews there as of 1.40pm."