Crews tackle large fire at Tenbury Wells Business Park

By Charlotte BentleySouth ShropshirePublished:

Emergency services were called to a large fire on a business park today.

Pic credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Pic credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire service crews and an ambulance crew were called to Tenbury Wells Business Park to battle flames engulfing a building and two vehicles.

Black smoke could be spotted from the scene as firefighters from both Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attended.

An ambulance was called to the scene to attend to a person with mild smoke inhalation.

Pic credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said: "The fire is still ongoing. Our crews from Leominster and Tenbury were called at 10.59am.

"A crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called as well. It was a building on fire and two vehicles on fire.

"Crews were fighting the fires using hose reel jets, and main jets and three crew were in breathing apparatus.

"An ambulance was called as one individual was suffering from mild smoke inhalation. Damping down is now in process but there are still crews there as of 1.40pm."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 1pm: "Members of the team are currently out assisting our #OnCallFire colleagues @SFRS_Ludlow to crew their appliance at a fire in #TenburyWells."

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News