Shropshire Hills motocross must stop as appeal dismissed

Motocross stock image

An inspector appointed by the Government has dismissed an appeal against Shropshire Council’s decision to serve an enforcement notice on land at Thornacre Farm, Stoke St Milborough, between Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

The enforcement notice was served by Shropshire Council with regards to development and use of land at the farm for motocross events.

The enforcement notice required the use of the land for motocross to cease and the land to be restored to its former condition.

In considering the grounds of appeal, the inspector concluded that there were breaches of planning control with regards to both development and use of the land and upheld the council’s enforcement notice with minor corrections and variation.

Cecilia Motley, local Shropshire Councillor for Corvedale, said: “I am pleased with this decision as it upholds the commitment the council places on protecting the special qualities of the Shropshire Hills AONB, which is a huge asset to the county both for local communities and visitors to the area.

“As councillor for the Corvedale division I would like to thank the council’s planning and enforcement officers for all the hard work they put into this enforcement action.

“It has been a lengthy process but it is great that the strength of the case they put forward has been recognised by the ruling of the Planning Inspector.

“Local people will be very pleased at this decision.”