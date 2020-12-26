Shropshire crews tackle A49 tanker and car crash

Fire engines

Emergency crews were called to the A49 in Leominster near Ludlow following the collision which happened shortly after 9am.

In a Twitter post West Merica Police stated: "We are currently responding to a road traffic collision involving a car and a fuel tanker on the A49 at Leominster. There are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

"Please avoid the area."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews based in Ludlow tackled a diesel spillage from the tanker and left the scene shortly before 10am.

No one was trapped as a result of the accident.

On Christmas Day crews also attended a smash on the A454 at Hilton near Bridgnorth at 11pm.