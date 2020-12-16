Work to take place to make South Shropshire road next to landslip safer

By Sue AustinSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A South Shropshire road perched on the edge of a landslip caused by Storm Dennis 10 months ago is still a long way from being repaired.

The landslip
The landslip

The A490 Chirbury to Churchstoke road sits inches from the collapsed embankment.

During the storm tonnes of earth fell at least 100 foot down into the Camlad river.

Since then landslip side of the road has been closed with temporary traffic lights.

The road inches from the landslip

This week Councillor Heather Kidd had a site meeting with council officers over the new 'temporary/permanent' traffic lights.

"There will also be concrete blocks which will go on the edge of the road to make it safer," she said.

"There is at least a 100ft drop with a fast flowing Camlad river in the bottom."

Councillor Heather Kidd at the scene of the landslip

She said that the council needed to access electricity and get a wayleave to go onto the land.

"As soon as that is agreed then they it will take around six to eight weeks to make the area safer," she said.

Major engineering work will still have to take place to stabilise the bank where the landslip happened.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News