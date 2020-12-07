Man accused of murdering Staffordshire pensioner on Shropshire hill to enter pleas next week

The body of Richard Hall was found on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire

Moses Christensen, 22, was due to appear at Stafford Crown Court court today to plead to one charge of murdering Richard Hall and one of possessing a knife in a public place.

But he was medically unfit to attend the hearing over the video link and the judge in the case was satisfied he could adjourn the plea hearing to next week.

Mr Hall, who was aged 70 and from Perton, was found dead in August on Brown Clee Hill, part of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty south west of Bridgnorth.

Christensen, of Corser Street in Oldswinford, was represented in court by Mr Rob Edwards, who said that an acceptable provisional trial date had been set for February 23.

Judge Paul Glenn DL, Honorary Recorder of Stoke-on-Trent, heard the case and said: "[Christensen] is unable to attend court... I am satisfied there is a good medical reason, but he will need to certainly be in attendance next week, whether that is over a link or direct."