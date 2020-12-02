Bridge repair will see road closed for up to a week

South Shropshire

A country road in the Clee Hill area will be closed next week for repairs to a bridge.

The Brooksmeeting No 2 Bridge will be closed for up to a week from Monday for the work.

The bridge carries the unclassified road from Billingsley to Chorley.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via the B4363 and local roads through Bagginswood and Stottesdon and vice versa by a signed diversion. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works.

It will be undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision by the council’s term consultant WSP.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said : “It is appreciated that this bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Robert Tindall, local Shropshire Councillor for Brown Clee, said : “The work to the bridge is clearly needed, but I hope that it will take no longer than the planned week to carry out the repairs.”

