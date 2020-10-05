Community bulletin gets revamp

Councillors Nigel Hartin, Heather Kidd and Ruth Houghton

Councillor Heather Kidd said: “In March with the full lockdown we began sending out E-Bulletins with useful advice and updates on covid regulations, help available in the community and a whole host of other items. These were sent out around every 10 days on email and on Facebook. They were well read, and feedback was good. Paper versions were available in some shops.”

Now with the amount of infections rist Councillors Kidd, Ruth Houghton and Nigel Hartin are going to redouble their efforts to enhance the coverage of their bulletin throughout their communities.

Ruth Houghton said: “The reason why the bulletin has been so successful is that it provides relevant, up to date information targeted at our own rural area, something that pronouncements from Government and County wide agencies frequently fail to do. Information on local sources of help such as foodbanks and support for the vulnerable has been particularly valued.”