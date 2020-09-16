Campsite expansion to be approved

Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee is being asked to approve the change of use of an area of woodland at Oaklands Leisure Campsite and Fishery, just outside Harton, to allow the site to increase its visitor numbers.

The application says the site hopes to offer 50 camping pitches and eight glamping pods, an increase from its current 30 pitches and six pods.

A report to the committee by planning officer Andrew Sierakowski says the site has operated as a caravan park for more than 10 years and has planning permission for five glamping pods and a toilet and shower block.

The applicant is also now seeking retrospective permission for an additional shower and toilet block.

Mr Sierakowski’s report says a similar application to expand the camp site was refused in 2018 over fears it would cause “significant harm” to a nearby ecological asset.

Eaton-Under-Haywood and Hope Bowdler Parish Council has objected to the application along with one member of the public, while there was also one letter of support.

Shropshire Council’s ecology team initially objected to the new plans but withdrew after it was satisfied with the applicant’s biodiversity management plan.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust also said the application was acceptable after seeing the biodiversity plan.

Mr Sierakowski recommends that the planning committee approve the application.

His report says: “As set out above the Shropshire Wildlife Trust initially expressed considerable concern about the development and that there had been long-term decline in the condition of the Local Wildlife Site as result of the activities and management of the site and that the on-going management of the site would be insufficient to halt its continuing decline.

“However, as also detailed above, following the submission of the biodiversity management plan by the applicant, the Shropshire Wildlife Trust has now advised that it considers the proposal to be acceptable, and the ecology officer is in agreement with this conclusion.

“In that respect the application can now be considered to have been sufficiently amended compared with the 2018 planning application which was refused, to justify its approval.”

The planning committee will decide the application at a meeting on Tuesday, September 22.