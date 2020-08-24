Carbon neutral to be drawn up

South Shropshire Climate Action Group has announced plans to host a virtual conference on next month to address the climate emergency and begin to map out how the Ludlow constituency will reduce its carbon footprint over the coming years.

The conference will begin by looking at the whole picture and then separate into three broad subject areas, each led by specialists.

The themes are land and biodiversity, transport, and energy and buildings.

Shropshire residents, business owners, farmers, landowners, and town, parish and county councillors are all invited to take part and have their say.

The conference will offer a chance to network, learn new ideas and contribute to a practical climate action plan for the Ludlow constituency.

Jane Cullen, spokesperson for the group, said: “While the focus is on the south Shropshire area, anyone is welcome to take part.

“We are looking for interested, open-minded people with enthusiasm and determination as well as skills, ideas and experience.

“At this stage, being really interested in meeting the climate emergency is the key.”

The group hopes the conference will be a starting point for discussions, after which working groups will be set up to explore particular themes.

In Spring 2021 these groups will reassemble to share solutions in a definitive action plan, not only for Shropshire but for other areas too.

For this reason, the plan will be taken to COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) due to be held in November 2021, hosted by the UK in Glasgow.

“The Zoom conference is exciting and ambitious and, as far as we know, unique,” said Jane.

“It is just the very start of a process to plan how south Shropshire can get to net zero carbon as soon as we can. The situation is urgent and we need to act fast.”

The conference will be held virtually, on Zoom, on Saturday, September 26, from 9.30am to 4pm.

Tickets are free but donations are encouraged. To register and reserve a place, go to shropshireclimateaction.co.uk.