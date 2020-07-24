Thousands sign up to wool petition

The petition was set up by county resident John Burt after he discovered that Long Mynd farmer David Jones was burying 2,000 fleeces from his flock due to the poor prices paid for wool.

Mr Jones would have received only 28 pence per fleece. At a cost of £1 to shear each sheep it means the wool is more valuable to mix with manure and sow into the fields as fertiliser.

The petition, which has only been live for a few days, has already passed 10,000 names.

It has been endorsed by British Wool, the National Sheep Association, and the NFU.

It sets out the desire to see British wool manufacturing industries revived, and for the government to support the use of wool as insulation for buildings.

It also states that support for the industry would help farmers make a decent income from their fleeces, and would create manufacturing jobs.

Mr Burt said they had been delighted with the support shown for the petition so far, and expect more people to back it as awareness of the situation grows.

He said: "The comments we are getting from everyone, other farmers, the general public, they are so supportive because they are horrified and had no idea that this was happening.

"They are saying how absurd it is that this material is not valued. It is green, it is sustainable, it is a fabulous product and we should be making more use of it."

Mr Burt said that once the petition has closed the intention is to hold a Zoom press conference and then deliver the signatures by hand to the Chancellor at Number 11 Downing Street.

Anyone who wishes to support the petition can do so at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/british-wool-for-british-insulation