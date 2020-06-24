Hundreds of Shropshire properties hit by spate of power cuts

Utility company Western Power Distribution said there were separate minor incidents affecting a handful of properties in Ironbridge, Swancote and Broseley.

"In Ludlow we had a power cut affecting 610 customers just before 2.30pm and everybody was back on by 3.07pm and we are investigating the cause," the company said.

Eight properties were affected in Swancote and in Ironbridge five lost power for about 15 minutes.