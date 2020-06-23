Menu

Seriously injured cyclist airlifted to hospital after falling off bike on Long Mynd

By Lisa O'Brien | South Shropshire | News | Published:

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling off his bike today in south Shropshire.

Emergency services were called to The Port Way in Asterton, on the Long Mynd, at 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man had fallen from his bike and was treated for serious injuries, which were not life threatening.

He was then airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

One land ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended, along with two fire crews from Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton.

Firefighters assisted the ambulance crew with carrying the man off the Long Mynd.

