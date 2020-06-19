Advertising
Two arrests in Shropshire after police discover 'stolen goods' in van
Two people were arrested after suspected stolen goods worth thousands of pounds were recovered from a van.
The equipment believed to have been stolen from properties in the south Shropshire area was discovered by police yesterday.
West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit posted on Twitter: "Dramatic weather set the scene as two cross border criminals were arrested after we discovered a quantity of stolen items in their van.
"Thousands of pounds of equipment recovered which had been stolen from rural burglaries in south Shropshire and can now be reunited with owners."
