Two arrests in Shropshire after police discover 'stolen goods' in van

By Deborah Hardiman | South Shropshire | Crime | Published:

Two people were arrested after suspected stolen goods worth thousands of pounds were recovered from a van.

Pic: @OPUShropshire

The equipment believed to have been stolen from properties in the south Shropshire area was discovered by police yesterday.

West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit posted on Twitter: "Dramatic weather set the scene as two cross border criminals were arrested after we discovered a quantity of stolen items in their van.

"Thousands of pounds of equipment recovered which had been stolen from rural burglaries in south Shropshire and can now be reunited with owners."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

