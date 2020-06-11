Girl treated for 'potential serious injuries' after falling off bike in Shropshire street

Paramedics including an air ambulance was called to Sandford Avenue, in Church Stretton, at 8.30am today following reports that she was hurt.

Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance scrambled from Cosford with a doctor on board attended the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived to find a cyclist, a girl, who had reportedly fallen off her bike and had sustained potential serious injuries.

"She was given a full assessment on scene and her condition treated.

"Once stabilised she was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.”