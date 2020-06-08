Shropshire village housing scheme gets go-ahead

The new development will be built next to the Aspire Centre in Burford, on the Shropshire-Worcestershire border.

The scheme will include 22 affordable rented homes and 11 for shared ownership, as well as public open space.

As part of the proposals, a new footpath will be created along the northern side of the A456, enabling pedestrians to walk safely between the new development and Tenbury Wells.

A design and access statement by Quattro Design Architects, agent to developer Harper Group Construction, said: “Due to the site constraints and our established principles we have carefully considered the appropriate balance between providing the accommodation required by our client and a scheme that is appropriate to its context, respecting the character and appearance of the area.”

There were objections to the plans from five local residents, who raised concerns over the number of houses, road safety, and overlooking of nearby houses and gardens.

Despite this, Shropshire Council approved the development which it said would help to meet the village’s housing shortfall, with very few homes built in recent years.

Concerns

A report by planning officer Andrew Sierakowski said: “Whilst the overall density of the development is higher than the surrounding development, it is not inappropriate for a development of the type or in the location proposed, within the development boundary for Burford, surrounded by existing residential, commercial and industrial development.”

Addressing road safety concerns, the report said: “There has been a long-standing concern about the highway safety on the A456 to the west of Burford and in particular about the failure of traffic to observe the speed limit when entering and leaving Burford.

“This issue has been highlighted by the parish council and by objectors.

“Whilst these concerns are understandable, they relate to the traffic conditions and highway safety on the A456 as they currently exist and in particular with the failure to observe and enforce the speed limit.

“In addition, concerns have been raised that the area within the speed limit may need to be extended and/or that additional traffic calming to slow traffic down may be required.

“These concerns do not however, relate to any highway safety issue arising directly from the development proposed, and as such are not a matter for the applicant to have to address.”