Ludlow MP encouraging applications for flood grant funding

Following severe flooding in the county earlier this year, residents whose homes were affected were made eligible for a grant of up to £500 to repair damages, as well as a council tax reduction.

Mr Dunne says anyone who is eligible and has not yet received a grant should send an email with the subject FLOOD£500 to corporatefinance@shropshire.gov.uk

It will be picked up by a dedicated Shropshire Council officer.

The email needs to include a council tax reference number, bank account details and details of any financial losses associated with the flooding up to the value of £500.

Mr Dunne said: “I visited many homes and businesses that were badly affected by flooding earlier this year, so I am well aware of the awful damage some properties faced.

"The grant scheme and council tax discount is there for those who were affected, so I encourage those eligible to apply for this funding to do so as soon as possible.

"I have been active during lockdown in engaging with Flood Re to understand how affordable home insurance should be available for those whose homes have been flooded.”

Affected properties eligible for the council tax discount will receive 100 per cent discount for a minimum of three months.

The grant is available for households where flood water entered into habitable areas of their home; or did not enter into habitable areas but the residence was otherwise considered unliveable for any period of time.

Second homes, empty homes and student accommodation are not eligible for the payment.

It doesn't apply to flooded gardens or garages.