Children's home approved despite concerns of villagers

The application for change of use of the Old Vicarage Centre in Stottesdon was given the green light at the first virtual meeting of the council’s south planning committee.

The committee heard the new home, operated by Compass Children’s Homes, would accommodate up to eight vulnerable young people between the ages of six and 18 and provide specialist education during school hours for a further six children.

The applicant said a need for a new facility in the area had been identified and the property was “ideally suited” to such use, but residents of the village expresses fears that the children to be housed there would have troubled backgrounds making them more likely to be involved in criminal activity.

Tim Rogers, planning development manager, told members: “Fear of what might happen as a result of a proposal is not a reason in itself for refusing an application, unless it can be clearly evidenced by a similar situation or similar type of development causing issues.

“While there undoubtedly will be examples of that around the country, there will also be – and I would suggest more – examples of these facilities being integrated into local communities without issue.”

A letter read at the meeting by planning consultant Dyanne Humphreys, submitted to the council on behalf of 36 Stottesdon residents, detailed a string of other concerns over the scheme, including the village’s lack of transport links and facilities for young people.

It added: “The fear of crime is real for this small community and is a material planning consideration that needs to be given weight in arriving at any decision. No assurances have been offered by the applicant.”

A letter of support for the application was read out on behalf of Anthony Eddies-Davies, the current owner of the Old Vicarage.

He said: “Having been a home to three generations of my family and children that we brought up within the care system, it proved to be an ideal environment and community to do so.

“Having operated a business from the site for 30 years it would be great to see the same continued development and education of young people through the continued use of this property.

“I think it would be difficult to find a more suited use for the Old Vicarage.”

A letter from Compass was also read to the committee, saying the provider was disappointed at the response from village residents to the application.

It said: “The children intended to occupy the facility have suffered as a result of adults’ actions or inactions and have been bullied as a result of a disability or difficulty.

“They are children who need care and support.”

The applicant stressed the police had no concerns.

The committee unanimously voted to approve the scheme.