Bridge closure leads to large diversion

Routine maintenance work is being undertaken on Walkmill Bridge near Wentnor at the same time, including removal of vegetation and general repointing of the structure.

The bridge carries the road from Bridges to Newton over the River East Onny near Wentnor.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Ruth Houghton, local Shropshire Councillor for Bishop’s Castle, said: “This is a well used road for local traffic, so it is important that the bridge is well maintained and repairs undertaken as needed. Hopefully the works will be completed on time and the route reopened as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for the council added: "Due to the nature of the repair works, a full road closure and signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

"When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted heading south via Lydham A489 to join A488 northbound towards Shrewsbury. At Edgebold roundabout take 2nd exit onto Hanwood Road/A488, at the next roundabout take 3rd exit onto Roman Road/B4380, at the next roundabout take 3rd exit onto Longden Road and continue southbound to Wentnor and vice versa. Whilst it is acknowledged that this is a very long diversion route, none of the more local routes are suitable for the volume of traffic involved. We would appeal for understanding from all road users while the work is done.

"As the diversion route goes over Redhill Railway Bridge near Nobold it has been necessary to arrange a temporary revocation of the 18-tonne environmental weight restriction of this bridge. There are no structural issues with Redhill Railway Bridge as it was strengthened in 2007, and is capable of carrying 40 tonne vehicles.

"Access over Walkmill Bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works."