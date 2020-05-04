Ludlow MP welcomes fresh Covid-19 business funds

Several businesses missed out on the Small Business Grants Fund and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grants Fund due to not paying business rates.

Now the government has announced a five per cent uplift to the £12.33bn previously pledged, and local authorities have been urged to direct this money towards businesses that didn't qualify initially.

Small businesses in shared offices, industrial parks, science parks, market traders and B&Bs were among those that were not eligible.

Mr Dunne said: “This additional funding is very welcome, and I shall be speaking to Shropshire Council about how they intend to distribute it. There are a few businesses that have fallen through the cracks of the support network, due to not paying business rates, including B&Bs and those in serviced offices, or other premises where rates are paid as part of a management charge – so this will help provide additional support to these important businesses for South Shropshire.

"I have joined other backbench MPs in calling on the Chancellor to deliver additional support mechanisms for the hospitality and tourism sector, but this is a welcome first step.”