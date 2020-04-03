Holiday park plan for farm

Frank and Dania Evans and their son Stephen run Cardington Pedigree Shire Horses from their smallholding at Gretton Mill Stackyard, near Cardington.

They applied last year for permission for some of the land to be used for holiday let accommodation, but the application was withdrawn after hearing the concerns of nearby residents.

The family has now submitted fresh plans to Shropshire Council with the number of proposed caravans on the site reduced to seven.

A design and access statement by the applicant’s agent, Trevor Mennell Planning, said: “The unique selling point for tourist visitors is the opportunity to get involved in the duties on the farm, groom the horses and work with the horse drawn implements.

“Also visitors can bring their own horses/ponies and make use of the existing stabling with the chalet/caravans accommodation fully in accordance with health and safety regulations.”

The site lies near the village of Cardington, five miles from Church Stretton, within the Shropshire Hills AONB. The applicant hopes the picturesque setting and proximity to fishing lakes, pubs and walking routes will be a draw to tourists, saying the number of pitches could be increased in the future if there was enough demand.

The agent said: “The proposed revised change of use to facilitate a modest scale holiday park off Gilberries Lane will provide an attractive tourism focused development offering the opportunity for the applicant to diversify and attract inward investment into the county and visitors to learn about the important role Shire Horses have played in agriculture.

“Also providing holiday accommodation for both walkers and those who wish to bring their own horses and ponies.

“Farm diversification of this type which encourages visitors to Shropshire is considered to be policy compliant in both the national and local policy; it is hoped this sympathetic, low density diversification project will be looked on favourably by the council.

“The site has minimal visual impact. It will enable the logical expansion of the local tourist industry and also benefit the local rural economy including helping to sustain the local services and tourist attractions in Cardington, Leebotwood, Church Stretton and Shrewsbury.”

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council in the coming months.