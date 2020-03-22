Coronavirus: Green Party calls for universal basic income to protect people hit by pandemic

The party has long campaigned for a Universal Basic Income (UBI), providing everyone in the UK with a non-means-tested monthly payment.

Hilary Wendt, coordinator of South Shropshire Green Party, said: "We have campaigned for UBI for many years and the crisis we are now facing is so severe that we need something bold, simple, effective and immediate that will benefit everyone.

"Its simplicity is its strength. There is no need for complicated means-testing and monitoring, no requirement for clunky bureaucracy and administration.

"In Britain, everyone gets £1,000 every month – as simple as that.. and we can do this quickly. If the peak of the crisis is to come in weeks, that is a virtue not to be underestimated.”

A UBI would provide for self-employed workers and small businesses.